'It's just an awesome film': Scott Derrickson backs Barbie to win Oscar for Best Picture

Scott Derrickson is backing 'Barbie' to win the Oscar for Best Picture.

The 'Doctor Strange' director says the hit movie starring Margot Robbie as the iconic doll is one of his favourite films of 2023 and thinks its quality should be recognised at the Academy Awards next year.

Speaking on The Discourse podcast, Scott said: "I think 'Barbie' is the best film I've seen this year – well, maybe that's not true; I saw this horror film, 'When Evil Lurks' at Fantastic Fest, but 'Barbie' and 'When Evil Lurks' are my two favourite films of the year, which couldn't be further away from each other."

The 57-year-old filmmaker continued: "'Barbie' is a good example of populist I.P. that was treated with true brilliance. That's an extraordinary movie on every level.

"I think it should probably win Best Picture; the writing is so clever and so smart and subversive, the acting is amazing, and it's so entertaining, it's artful in its visuals, the style of it, it's just an awesome film."

Meanwhile, Derrickson explained his decision to walk away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) sequel 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' and insists it was purely due to creative differences.

He said: "All I can say is that what we said publicly is exactly the truth.

"We had real creative differences. You know, the movie I wanted to make and how I wanted to make it was different than – it was just increasingly obvious that we were pulling against each other. And that's how you make a really bad movie, I think.

"When the producer or the studio and the filmmaker are making different movies, you end up with a monstrosity and, you know, that's why I had to bounce."

The movie ended up being directed by Sam Raimi and Derrickson insists that he remains on good terms with Marvel boss Kevin Feige despite his exit from the flick.