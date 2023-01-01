Ridley Scott reveals Napoleon director's cut is over 4 hours long

Ridley Scott detailed the running time for the director's cut of his upcoming film Napoleon.

The Alien director, 85, shared an update on the highly anticipated historical epic in the forthcoming issue of Total Film magazine, Collider reported.

"I'm working on it. It was four (hours) 10 (minutes) this morning," he revealed to the publication. "And so what will happen is, we'll screen (the theatrical cut) first with Sony, and then it has its run, and then the perfect thing is that (the director's cut) goes to streaming, and we have four hours 10 minutes."

Napoleon will focus on the French emperor, played by Joaquin Phoenix, and his rise to power within the context of his relationship with Empress Joséphine, played by Vanessa Kirby.

Ridley has also stated that the upcoming film was shot in just 62 days.

"By having 11 to 14 cameras, we shot Napoleon in 62 days," he said. "I'm doing Gladiator 2 now in 54 days, because I'm not doing 50 takes with one camera, on one shot, and then turning around."

The film will see the director reunited with Joaquin for the first time since 2000's Oscar-winning ancient Rome epic, Gladiator.

Napoleon will also star Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier, and Rupert Everett.

It is set to hit cinemas on 22 November.