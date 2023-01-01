Scott Derrickson insists Barbie should win Oscars Best Picture

Scott Derrickson has argued for Barbie to win Best Picture at the next Oscars.

During an appearance on The Discourse podcast last week, The Black Phone director voiced his support for the 2023 Barbie movie to receive the Best Picture award at the next Academy Awards ceremony.

"I think Barbie is the best film I've seen this year - well, maybe that's not true; I saw this horror film, When Evil Lurks at Fantastic Fest, but Barbie and When Evil Lurks those are my two favorite films of the year, which couldn't be further away from each other," Scott shared. "Barbie is a good example of populist IP that was treated with true brilliance. That's an extraordinary movie on every level."

He continued, "I think it should probably win Best Picture; the writing is so clever and so smart and subversive, the acting is amazing, and it's so entertaining, it's artful in its visuals, the style of it, it's just an awesome film."

Elsewhere in the episode, the director opened up about his decision to exit the set of Marvel's Doctor Strange sequel.

"All I can say is that what we said publicly is exactly the truth," he said. "We had real creative differences. You know, the movie I wanted to make and how I wanted to make it was different than - it was just increasingly obvious that we were pulling against each other."

He added, "That's how you make a really bad movie, I think. When the producer or the studio and the filmmaker are making different movies, you end up with a monstrosity and, you know, that's why I had to bounce."