Patrick Stewart pitching Jean-Luc Picard movie after Star Trek finale

Patrick Stewart has teased a possible upcoming movie featuring Jean-Luc Picard.

In an excerpt of the Star Trek: Picard star's memoir Making It So obtained by Time, Patrick, who portrays Jean-Luc, reflected on the final episodes of the Paramount+ series.

"What I'd like to see at the end of the show is a content Jean-Luc. I want to see Picard perfectly at ease with his situation," Patrick wrote of his ideal Star Trek: Picard finale. "Not anxious, not in a frenzy, not depressed. And I think this means that there is a wife in the picture."

He added, "The writers came up with a lovely scene. It is dusk at Jean-Luc's vineyard.

"His back is to us as he takes in the view, his dog at his side. Then, off-screen, a woman's loving voice is heard: 'Jean-Luc? Supper's ready!'"

Although the scene was scripted, it was never shot. Timing conflicts necessitated an alternate ending - featuring Patrick's character toasting with his fellow crew members.

"I was assured that we would take care of the final scene upon my return from New York," he recalled in the excerpt. "But I never got a call. When I made a few inquiries, I kept getting put off."

The actor continued, "I thought it was crucial to the completion of Picard's arc. But so be it: the TV series ended with the toast, which is a warm, emotional send-off to my favorite Starfleet crew."

To set the finale straight, Patrick has pushed for a standalone Jean-Luc film.

"This would be an expansion and deepening of the universe as we've seen it in Star Trek: Picard," he explained. "I've discussed this with Jonathan (Frakes), Brent (Spiner), and LeVar (Burton), and they are all game. Jonathan is my first choice to direct it."