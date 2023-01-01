Gwyneth Paltrow has found the perfect door stop - her Oscar

Gwyneth Paltrow uses her Academy Award as a doorstop in her New York home.

Welcoming the Vogue team into her Big Apple abode for the fashion glossy’s popular 73 Questions series, the camera picked up on the unusual place the 51-year-old keeps her golden statue.

Gwyneth won the Best Actress Oscar in 1999 for Shakespeare in Love. The period romance also earned another six Academy Awards.

Walking around the home she shares with her television writer and producer husband Brad Falchuk, the interviewer exclaims: "What a beautiful Academy Award.”

As the camera reveals its location, leaning between a paved walkway and wooden gate, Gwyneth smiled: "My doorstop! It works perfectly."

It’s unlikely the Oscar will be getting a friend any time soon though, as the Goop founder admitted she misses “nothing” about performing in leading roles.

She last took top billing, along with Johnny Depp, in 2015 comedy flop Mortdecai.