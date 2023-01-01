Gillian Anderson honours late House of Mirth director Terence Davies

Gillian Anderson has paid tribute to her late House of Mirth director Terence Davies.

In a statement obtained by Variety on Monday, The House of Mirth star remembered the 2000 film's director who died on 7 October aged 77 following a short illness.

“Terence gave me my first ‘proper’ film job,” Gillian told the outlet. “I was 30/31 and between Season 6 and 7 of The X-Files. This obscure director, whose work I happened to be obsessed with, offered me a leading role not because he had seen my work, I was told, but because he’d said, my face fit the era.”

She concluded, “Whatever Mr Davies’ impetus to invite me to ditch aliens for Wharton was a dream come true and I remain forever grateful.”

The House of Mirth adapted Edith Wharton’s 1905 novel of the same name - following socialite Lily Bart (Gillian) on a quest for love and financial security. Terence wrote and directed the film.

Gillian previously played FBI Special Agent Dana Scully in the paranormal series The X-Files. After landing the film role, she would appear in The Crown, Sex Education, and The Fall.