Michael Mann confirms he's eyeing Adam Driver for Heat 2

Michael Mann would love to reteam with Adam Driver on his next movie, a prequel to his classic crime film Heat.

The 1995 original starred Robert De Niro as master thief Neil McCauley and Al Pacino as detective Vincent Hanna - the first time the duo had shared scenes together despite both starring in The Godfather Part II. Val Kilmer, as McCauley's right-hand man Chris Shiherlis, completed an all-star leading cast.

A Heat 2 follow-up novel appeared last year as a prequel and sequel that follows the characters before the events of the first film, as well as later in life.

Mann has now told Deadline that it will be his next film after his upcoming motor racing biopic, Ferrari, which stars Driver as Scuderia Ferrari founder, Enzo.

"Yes. Meg Gardiner and myself wrote the novel Heat 2, which came out right when we were shooting Ferrari," Mann explained. "It did very well. I plan to shoot that next."

Reports have linked the Marriage Story star to taking the role of a younger McCauley, and Mann says he'd love to continue their working relationship.

"We don't talk about that yet," the filmmaker adds. "Let me put it this way: Adam and I got along like a house on fire (on Ferrari). We have the same work ethic - which is pretty intense. We like each other, and we had a great time working together artistically."

After its publication, Heat 2 became a New York Times bestseller.