Ryan Reynolds 'honoured' to receive Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award

Ryan Reynolds is "profoundly honoured" to have received the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award on Monday.

The Deadpool star was honoured with the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award during the 2023 Bring Change to Mind Gala in New York City on Monday night.

Speaking to Extra at the event, Ryan said that he is "profoundly honoured" to have received the award.

"I am deeply and profoundly honored. I mean, as somebody who - I not just watched Robin my whole life, but I've studied him... He's quite literally singular... There's nobody else like him before him or after him," the actor said. "There'll never will be. So, I'm incredibly honored and touched to be here and also just to spend time with Mr. Williams' family... This is incredible."

At the gala, Ryan was photographed with two of Robin's children, Zak, 40, and Zelda, 34.

"I would never compare myself to Robin Williams and as much as there was just something blowing through him that blew through no one else... You know his work lives on, but I can't think of a better legacy for Robin Williams..." The Proposal actor replied when asked if he has ever drawn parallels to the Oscar-winning actor.

He continued, "There's the body of work, there's the joy, and the laughter, they're left behind, but then there's... I think the greatest legacy of his is humanity, and I think that's why everyone's here today and tonight is to... celebrate that humanity."

Robin died by suicide at the age of 63 in August 2014.

Bring Change to Mind aims to end the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness. The organisation was co-founded by actress and activist Glenn Close with her sister and nephew.