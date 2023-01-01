Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reach temporary custody agreement

Newly split couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have agreed on a temporary custody decision regarding their two daughters.

The singer and actress called it quits in September after four years of marriage.

It has been widely reported the pair are warring over where their girls, three-year-old Willa and Delphine, 14 months, will reside, with Sophie wanting to move back to her native England while Joe has changed his mind and wants them to stay stateside.

After four days of mediation in New York, Joe and Sophie have agreed to a shared arrangement.

According to the Daily Mail, which obtained court documents relating to the case, Sophie, 27, and Joe, 34, will each get two weeks with their daughters until January 2024, when they then expect to “amicably” formalise the arrangement and also their divorce.

The children will be able to travel anywhere in the U.K. and the U.S. - ending speculation that Joe was withholding their passports.

Other details to be thrashed out include Willa and Delphine spending Christmas with their family in England and also going on tour with their father’s band the Jonas Brothers.

In the filing, Sophie’s lawyer Stephen Cullen called the mediation “ongoing and productive” noting that the custody sharing is “in anticipation of an amicable resolution of all issues”.