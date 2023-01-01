Holly Willoughby quits This Morning after rape and murder plot foiled by police

Holly Willoughby has quit her job at This Morning less than a week after police uncovered a rape and murder plot aimed at her.

Gavin Plumb has been arrested and charged by Essex Police, with a shaken Holly absent from the show since the plan came to light last Wednesday.

She has now released a statement confirming that her time on This Morning has come to an end after 14 years.

"I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning," she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

"To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you."

She continued to thank the "wonderful viewers" for their loyalty, support and daily company as well as name check former presenters Richard Madley and Judy Finnigan.

"Richard and Judy said 'we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers'," she added.

"It's been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.

"I will miss you all so much."

This Morning has been the centre of one storm after another over the last 13 months; firstly viewers called for Holly and her former long-term presenting partner Phillip Schofield to be sacked after they skipped the queue to see the Queen lying in state.

Next, was Schofield's controversial exit after the press exposed an old affair the 61-year-old had with a much younger male runner. Some also questioned if Holly should leave too, but she continued in the role and broke off her close friendship with her former colleague.