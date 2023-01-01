Ryan Reynolds teaches his kids to be 'self-aware'

Ryan Reynolds has opened up about his parenting style.

While speaking to People at the Bring Change to Mind Revels & Revelations 11 event in New York City on Monday, the Deadpool star revealed he talks to his kids "about everything".

"It's genuine when I say I take a huge interest in their days and how things are going," the 46-year-old actor told the publication, before noting that he and actress wife Blake Lively stress the importance of "self-awareness" to their children.

"For me, the best time of my day is walking them to school and walking them back. I think as parents, we are so much better equipped to handle the rigors of childhood through our kids now than when I was a kid," he explained. "It's just totally different now. People are much more self-aware. And that's the thing we sort of hang our hat on the most is self-awareness with our kids. Not be happy, not be anything, just be self-aware and welcome everything in."

The Canadian actor and Blake, 36, share three daughters: James, eight, Inez, seven, and Betty, four.

They welcomed their fourth baby in February.