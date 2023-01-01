Duke and Duchess of Sussex lament 'devastating' online bullying consequences

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken out against online bullying.

While appearing at the Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit on Mental Wellness in a Digital Age - held in New York City on Tuesday - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex opened up about raising children with access to social media.

During a discussion, the couple revealed that they have been working alongside tech companies and parents who have lost children to online bullying.

"A year ago we met some of the families, and at the time, it was impossible not to be in tears hearing their stories because it's just that devastating," Meghan shared, via Page Six. "Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life - outside, of course, being a wife to this one."

Harry and Meghan share two children: four-year-old Archie and two-year-old Lilibet.

"I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn't in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened at how it's continuing to change and this will be in front of us," the Duchess continued. "They say being a parent, the days are long but the years are short, so it worries me, but I'm also given a lot of hope and energy by the progress we've made in the past year being able to have these incredible parents, these survivors of these experiences, share their stories and the more information gathering we're able to do, the more we can move the needle a little bit."

The Prince added, "I think for us, for myself and my wife, with kids growing up in a digital age, the priority here is to again turn pain into purpose and provide as much support as well as a spotlight and a platform for these parents to come together, to heal, to grieve and to also collectively focus on solutions so that no other family anywhere has to go through what they've been through."