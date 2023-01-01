Whoopi Goldberg addresses backlash over Indigenous Peoples Day snub

Whoopi Goldberg has explained why The View didn't recognise Indigenous Peoples Day.

During a Tuesday episode of The View, the show's co-host responded to criticism about her silence on the previous day's significance to indigenous peoples across the United States.

Whoopi acknowledged, "We did not say yesterday, happy Indigenous Peoples' Day, we had lots going on, so a lot of people were very annoyed with us because we didn't get to that."

On Monday, The View hosts interviewed ABC foreign correspondent James Longman about the ongoing Hamas invasion of Israel. They also spoke to former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, discussing immigration and bipartisanship in government.

Elsewhere in Tuesday's episode, they reminded viewers that October is Italian Heritage Month. They also received an update on the Israel invasion from ABC's Matt Gutman.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted in a television address that his response to the recent Hamas attacks would "reverberate for generations", adding, "We have only started striking Hamas."

The official death toll from the attacks has risen above 1,000, according to the Associated Press.