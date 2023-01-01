Ryan Reynolds shares insight into how he looks after his mental health

Ryan Reynolds has his "own little rituals" to stop his mind spinning out of control.

Speaking to Page Six on the red carpet at the Bring Change to Mind's 11th Annual Revels & Revelations Gala in New York, the Canadian actor opened up about his mental health challenges.

Ryan, who took home the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award on Monday, told the news outlet that he's certainly not immune to suffering from his own mental health problems.

"Not always great, to be honest," he replied when asked how he maintains his mental equilibrium. "I certainly have my own little rituals and those kinds of things that help me stay grounded and keep my mind from spinning out of control.

"Sometimes I'm really good at it, sometimes I'm not."

Mediation is a key tool for the Deadpool star when he can feel an "out of control" moment creeping up.

"I tend to overbook myself when I'm spiralling that way," the 46-year-old admitted. "I'm sort of aware of that stuff and I manage it as well as you can."

Bring Change to Mind, a non-profit organisation, was co-founded by Hollywood heavyweight Glenn Close with her sister and nephew. It aims to end the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness.