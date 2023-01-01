Guillermo del Toro casts Christoph Waltz in Frankenstein remake

Guillermo del Toro has announced Christopher Waltz has joined the star-studded cast of his upcoming Frankenstein adaptation.

While speaking with Collider at the 10th-anniversary screening of his 2013 film Pacific Rim, the director touched upon his upcoming horror film.

"I'm doing Frankenstein. We're working on it. We start shooting in February, and it's a movie I have been wanting to do for 50 years since I saw the first Frankenstein," he told the publication.

"I had an epiphany, and it's basically a movie that required a lot of growth and a lot of tools that I couldn't have done 10 years ago," Guillermo continued. "Now I'm brave or crazy enough or something, and we're gonna tackle it."

The 59-year-old Oscar winner then went on to name the star-studded cast, which included new member Christoph Waltz amongst a handful of previously announced actors.

"It's Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, Christoph Waltz, Mia Goth, and we're working on it," he said.

The first time Frankenstein's monster was introduced to film audiences was in 1931 with James Whale's original adaptation.

In 1994, Kenneth Branagh created his own version, starring Robert De Niro and Helena Bonham Carter, which took more inspiration from Mary Shelley's 1818 novel than its predecessor.

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, which is being developed by Netflix, is set to begin filming in February.