Mary Lou Retton 'fighting for her life' in ICU

Mary Lou Retton has been hospitalised with pneumonia.

In a recent SpotFund post requesting financial assistance from fans, the Olympian's daughter McKenna revealed that Mary Lou had been hospitalised with pneumonia and taken to an intensive care unit (ICU).

"On behalf of my sisters and I, we need y'all's help. My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life," McKenna wrote on the crowdfunding page. "She is not able to breathe on her own. She's been in the ICU for over a week now."

She continued, "Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she not insured.

"We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill. ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom."

McKenna has surpassed her $50,000 (£41,000) funding goal, with over $140,000 (£113,000) raised so far.

Mary Lou, 55, won five medals while competing at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Following her successful gymnastics career, Mary Lou appeared in several films and TV shows.

The sports star was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1997 and made history as the first woman to be selected into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.