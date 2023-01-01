Gigi Hadid laments 'unjustifiable tragedy' of Hamas attacks on Israel

Gigi Hadid has spoken out following the recent Hamas invasion of Israel.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, the half-Palestinian supermodel shared her thoughts on the recent Hamas attack on Israel.

"My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy, and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict - too many of which are children. I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it's a responsibility I hold daily," Gigi, 28, wrote. "I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person."

The Palestinian militant group Hamas began their attack on Israel's Gaza strip on 7 October, leaving at least 1,000 people dead. The invasion began with a rocket attack at 6:30 that Saturday morning, then followed by Hamas militants on the ground at an electronic music festival and on the streets breaking into civilian homes.

"The terrorising of innocent people is not in alignment with & does not do any good for the Free Palestine movement," she continued. "The idea that it does has fueled a painful, decades-long cycle of back & forth retaliation (which no innocent civilian, Palestinian or Israeli, deserves to be a casualty of), and helps perpetuate the false idea that being Pro-Palestine = antisemitic."

Gigi added, "If you are hurting, as I share my condolences today with my loved ones, both Palestinian and Jewish, I'm sending you my love & strength - whoever and wherever you are.

"There are a lot of complex, personal, and valid feelings, but every human deserves basic rights, treatment, and security; no matter their nationality, religion, ethnicity, or where they were born."

Both Gigi and her sister Bella have previously been vocal in their support for the Palestinian cause and have attended multiple marches and demonstrations.