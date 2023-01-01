Wes Anderson avoids watching TikTok impressions to stop himself becoming self-conscious

Wes Anderson doesn't watch the impersonations of his cinematic style on TikTok because it might make him self-conscious.

Earlier this year, a trend grew on TikTok in which users tried to film their ordinary everyday activities in the distinctive style and tone of Anderson's movies.

When asked if he had seen any of the attempts, The Royal Tenenbaums director admitted to Deadline that he doesn't think it's a good idea to watch how other people perceive his work.

"I've never watched them because I get too... I'm like... I don't want... Not that it's a criticism of somebody's thing they've made, it's like, do you really want to see somebody doing you? It's like when somebody says, 'Oh, so-and-so can really do you.' You know what I mean? Do you really want to see their imitation of you? It'll make you..." he trailed off.

After the reporter volunteered the word "self-conscious", Anderson replied, "Yeah. 'Is that what I do?' So I don't look at them. I've never seen them... But my main reaction is, well, it's nice to have people getting inspired to do something from one of my movies. It's fun, even if I would say, 'Well, that's not really how I would do it.' I mean, they're doing their own thing."

The Asteroid City filmmaker acknowledged that he had actually seen one impression video made by The Ritz Hotel and joked that they "owe me some rooms".