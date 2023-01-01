NEWS Jada Pinkett Smith aren't divorcing despite long-term split Newsdesk Share with :





Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith won't be getting a divorce despite being separated for seven years.



The 52-year-old actress shocked fans on Wednesday with a bombshell People interview, revealing she and Will, 55, are no longer a couple - and haven't been for a while.



The pair have put on a united front in the face of several showbiz storms in recent years; including Will slapping host Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars and demanding the comedian "keep my wife's name out of your f**king mouth" and Jada's affair with their 25-year-old son Jaden Smith's friend August Alsina, 31.



In an upcoming NBC News interview with Hoda Kotb to discuss her memoir Worthy, which airs in full on 13 October, Jada opened up further about the secret split.



"(We're) still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership... In regards to, how do we present that to people? We hadn’t figured that out," she said of why the separation wasn't public knowledge.



"Why it fractured... that - that’s a lot of things... By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.



"I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through... whatever. I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”



The former couple also have daughter Willow, 22.