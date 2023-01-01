Amber Heard claims Jason Momoa dressed like Johnny Depp onset

Amber Heard has claimed her Aquaman 2 co-star Jason Momoa turned up to set drunk and dressed like Johnny Depp.

The allegations from the 37-year-old Pineapple Express star appeared in recently released documents from Amber's therapist, Dr Dawn Hughes, which were used as part of last year's high-profile defamation trial between the actress and her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

According to Variety, Johnny's fans paid for the documents to be released.

"Jason said he wanted me fired. Jason drunk - late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too," Amber claimed during her therapy sessions.

Amber also claimed Jason, 44, had purposely turned up to set intoxicated in an effort to get her fired from the production.

A DC spokesperson has reportedly refuted Amber's claims.

"Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," the insider told Variety. "Jason works his ass off, likes to have a beer once in a while like everyone, but doesn't show up drunk to set."

They also stated that Jason's fashion sense was "always bohemian".