Jeremy Allen White agrees to undergo weekly alcohol testing

Jeremy Allen White is set to undergo alcohol testing as part of his joint custody agreement with estranged wife Addison Timlin.

According to court documents obtained by People, The Bear actor and Addison, both 32, have agreed to joint custody of their two daughters on the proviso that Jeremy would be tested for alcohol consumption using a Soberlink device.

The documents suggested that the actor must test twice with the device on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays when he has custodial time with his daughters - Ezer Billie, four, and Dolores Wild, two.

On Saturdays, he must test three times, on Sundays, only once, the filing stated.

If Jeremy received a positive test or became noncompliant with the terms of his custodial arrangement, his time would be "terminated" until the next steps were determined.

The agreement also required the Shameless star to attend individual therapy at least once a week and at least two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week.

Jeremy and Addison Timlin tied the knot in October 2019. Addison filed for divorce in May this year.