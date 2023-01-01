Ocean's 11 prequel starring Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling will 'do right by the franchise' assures producer

Producer Josey McNamara has teased details on the forthcoming Ocean's 11 prequel set to star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Speaking to Games Radar at the BFI London Film Festival, the Promising Young Woman producer shared that Robbie and Gosling are "wonderful together."

"The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing," he told the publication during the Saltburn premiere red carpet.

While few details about the forthcoming project have been revealed, McNamara promised the prequel would "do right by the franchise."

"I can't really say much, but I think we're just trying to do right by the franchise. I'm excited for people to experience it when it's ready," he said.

The film will mark the third time Robbie and Gosling have worked together on a film, following 2023's Barbie, in which they portrayed leading characters Barbie and Ken, and 2015's The Big Short.

According to Deadline, the Ocean's 11 prequel has been in "active development" since last year and will be set in 1960s Europe.

The Ocean's franchise was launched by Steven Soderbergh in 2001. The original film, which starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts, grossed over $450 million (£365m) worldwide.

The sequel, Ocean's Twelve, was released in 2004 followed by Ocean's Thirteen in 2007.

A fourth film, Ocean's 8, was released in 2018 with a female-centric cast that included Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Awkafina, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna.