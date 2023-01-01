Kim Kardashian reveals her relationship with Kourtney Kardashian is healing

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her relationship with Kourtney Kardashian is healing after a huge fight.

During Thursday's instalment of the Kardashians, Kim opened up about the current state of her relationship with her older sister.

In the episode, which saw Kim, 42, promoting her Dolce & Gabbana collection in Milan, Kourtney, 44, sent Kim a photo of their late father, Robert, from his college days.

"I feel like it's a step in the right direction of moving past it and moving past all of the drama," Kim said. "I want her here."

Meanwhile, Kourtney added, "I think we both said things that we're not proud of, but anyone who has sisters or siblings, knows the dynamic. You could get into a crazy fight, and then, you know, you could send each other a funny text and everything's all good."

Elsewhere in Thursday's episode, Kim shared that she and Kourtney had been texting throughout her Milan trip.

"She's my sister, come on. We're not fighting like that forever," Kim said.

The exchange marked their first correspondence since their shocking argument during a phone call in the season four premiere when Kourtney called the Skims founder a "witch" and a "narcissist".

The feud between the sisters began when they clashed over their respective relationships with the fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.

The argument kicked off when Kim announced a collaboration with the luxury fashion brand four months after Kourtney worked with them on her Italian wedding to Travis Barker in May 2022.