Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Douglas among 700+ names to sign Israel support letter

Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Douglas and Billy Porter are among more than 700 Hollywood names who have signed an open letter condemning Hamas and voicing their support for Israel.

Released on Thursday by non-profit organisation Creative Community for Peace, stars from the acting and music world are joined by directors, comedians and producers as well as other prominent figures across the entertainment industry.

The unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists, which began over the weekend, has so far claimed the lives of more than 1,000 Israelis – most of them civilians.

Many hostages have also been snatched, with the powerful letter calling for the release and safe return of those taken.

Other notable signatories include Liev Schreiber, Amy Schumer, Mark Hamill, Jerry Seinfeld, Mayim Bialik, and Zachary Levi.

Debra Messing, Ziggy Marley, Sharon Osbourne, Andy Garcia, Diane Warren, Lance Bass, Stephen Fry, Ricki Lake, AJ McLean and Bella Thorne have also added their names.

The full letter reads: “The nightmare that Israelis have feared for decades became a reality as Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israeli cities and towns.

“Under the cover of thousands of rockets fired indiscriminately into civilian populations, Hamas murdered and kidnapped innocent men, women, and children. They kidnapped and murdered infants and the elderly. They raped women and mutilated their bodies. They paraded their bodies through the streets and on social media, and cowardly attacked the Supernova Music Festival – bringing death and destruction to an event celebrating friendship and love.

“This is terrorism. This is evil. There is no justification or rationalization for Hamas’ actions. These are barbaric acts of terrorism that must be called out by everyone. They are a terrorist organization whose leaders call for the murder of Jews everywhere.

“CCFP calls on our friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry to speak out forcefully against Hamas and do whatever is in their power to urge the terrorist organization to return the innocent hostages to their families.

“As Israel takes the necessary steps to defend its citizens in the coming days and weeks, social media will be overrun by an orchestrated misinformation campaign spearheaded by Iran. We urge everyone to remember the horrific images that came out of Israel and to not amplify or fall for their propaganda.

“Our thoughts are with all those experiencing unfathomable levels of fear and violence, and we hope for the day when Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace.”