Reba McEntire 'so mad' at Taylor Swift for dating Travis Kelce

Reba McEntire has joked that she was angry at Taylor Swift for stealing Travis Kelce away from her.

While speaking with Today.com on Thursday, the country music star, 68, admitted to being "so mad" with the Cruel Summer singer.

"Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at her because I had a crush on him (Travis)," the Fancy singer quipped. "Now I can't have a crush anymore because he's dating her."

She added that she was "devastated" when reports surfaced about the pair dating, even jokingly referring to Travis as her "boyfriend that cheated on" her.

Reba has been in a relationship with CSI: Miami actor Rex Linn since early 2020.

According to the singer, Rex, 66, does not mind her attraction to Travis.

"When he and Taylor started dating, Rex said, 'Your boyfriend's got another girlfriend,'" The Voice judge told Today.com. "I said, 'Rub it in.'"

Rumours of Taylor and Travis dating first arose when the Bad Blood singer watched Travis play in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on 24 September.