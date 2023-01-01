Simone Biles 'didn't think' she would return to gymnastics

Simone Biles has admitted that she didn't anticipate returning to professional gymnastics.

The Olympic medallist recently took to X - formerly known as Twitter - to respond to a fan expressing their surprise at her return to professional gymnastics.

After the fan posted, "remember like five months ago we didn't think Simone would ever compete again," Simone, 26, replied, "real talk I didn't think so either."

On 6 October, the sports star won her sixth individual all-round title and 34th overall medal at the world championships in Belgium. She returned to competing in August this year - beginning with the Core Hydration Classic event - following a two-year break.

Simone told people at the time, "I feel like in the very beginning I was very nervous, obviously to step back out there because a lot of athletes when they take a couple years off, you have a little bit of doubt if you're going to even be the same athlete you were, how strong you were going to be."

Simone won her first title ten years ago at the age of 16 in Antwerp, Belgium. She has become the most decorated gymnast, male or female, of all time.