'I wanted it to feel like a final send-off': Kevin Greutert regards Saw X as Jigsaw's farewell

Kevin Greutert is viewing 'Saw X' as a farewell to Jigsaw.

The 58-year-old filmmaker has helmed the latest movie in the horror franchise and considers it to be a goodbye to Tobin Bell's iconic antagonist John Kramer/Jigsaw.

Kevin told The Hollywood Reporter: "We'll just have to see what the future of 'Saw' is.

"There are so many directions we could go, but for me, there's no obvious one coming out of this film. I really wanted it to feel like a kind of final send-off for the Jigsaw character, but never say never."

In a first for the series, 'Saw X' has been praised by critics and Greutert thinks that the gamble to get the audience to empathise with the cancer-stricken Jigsaw has paid off.

He said: "We took a risk by really fleshing out John Kramer's character. It's contrary to the 'Jaws' and 'Alien' wisdom that the less you see of your monster, the better. If this movie had a chance, it was going to be by going deep into John Kramer."

Kevin had a good feeling about the movie even though no traditional test screenings took place.

He explained: "We didn't do any kind of traditional test screening. We really never do on the 'Saw' films out of concern that spoilers are going to leak out.

"I can say that when I first started showing scenes to the producers and to Lionsgate, their reactions were really encouraging. And then, when the film was finally cut together and people started seeing it, I felt pretty good. I felt like it was going to be great."

Kevin added: "And even in the preparation stage, when I was hiring crew members and showing candidates the script, some of them knew nothing about 'Saw', but you could feel their enthusiasm for it. So you could see at the script stage that it was going to be pretty cool."