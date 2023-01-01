Chris Evans confirms marriage to Alba Baptista

Chris Evans has spoken about his marriage to Alba Baptista for the first time.

The Captain America star was reported to have wed the Mrs Harris Goes to Paris actress in September.

Chris confirmed his marital status as he revealed details about the nuptials during an appearance at New York Comic Con on Saturday.

"I got married," Chris, who wore a gold band on his wedding finger, told the cheering audience. "It was really, really great.

"We kind of had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast, we did one in Portugal - my wife's Portuguese. Yeah, yeah! Go Portugal!"

Last month it was reported that Chris and Alba had wed at their home near Boston, Massachusetts, in front of guests including Chris's Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner, as well as John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

Chris described the ceremonies as “wonderful and beautiful” as he made his first public appearance as a married man. The 42-year-old Hollywood star also admitted preparing for the big day wasn’t always easy.

"It's a lot, planning a wedding. It's a lot,” he said. “Those of you who are married know it takes a lot out of you. But now that we're through that, we're just kind of been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favourite season.

“It's like, the best time of year right now. Now we're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting."

Chris and Alba, 26, went public with their relationship in 2022.