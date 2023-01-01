Tori Spelling remembers Luke Perry on his 57th birthday

Tori Spelling has remembered her late Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Luke Perry on what would have been his 57th birthday.

The actress and author, 50, took to her Instagram Story recently to pay tribute to her acting partner.

"Could be a million people in the room but he always made you feel like you were the only one," she wrote alongside a throwback photo of herself and Luke together. "Good kind humans are a rare breed. I don't know that many sadly. He was one. Happy Birthday. Missing you always."

Luke died of a stroke at the age of 52 in March 2019.

He and Spelling starred opposite one another on Beverly Hills, 90210 for 10 seasons between 1990 and 2000.

The actor is survived by his son Jack, 26, and daughter Sophie, 23, whom he shared with ex-wife Rachel "Minnie" Sharp.