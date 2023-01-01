Prince William and Prince George attend Rugby World Cup

Prince William and Prince George attended the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter final in Marseille on Saturday to watch Wales play Argentina.

The Prince of Wales, 41, and 10-year-old George cheered on the Welsh side wearing matching navy suits and red ties, reports E! News.

According to the outlet, William, Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), and his son also met with the group's president, Gerald Davies, and the mayor of Marseille, Benoît Payan.

It was the first time George has watched an international sporting fixture in person overseas.

The Argentines came from behind to ultimately win the game 29-17, knocking Wales out of the competition.

"Commiserations @WelshRugbyUnion, sorry that it wasn't to be this year but you can be very proud of all you have achieved and I know you'll come back even stronger," William wrote on X/Twitter following the game.

He then offered his congratulations to the Argentinians, saying, "Congratulations @LosPumas - best of luck. W."

Argentina is set to face off against New Zealand in the first semi-final on Saturday 21 October.