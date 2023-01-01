Paris Hilton 'so proud' of Britney Spears for writing memoir

Paris Hilton is "so proud" of her friend Britney Spears for "telling her story" in her upcoming memoir.

The reality TV star is thrilled that her longtime pop star pal is finally going to tell her side of the story in The Woman in Me, which will hit shelves on 24 October.

Paris told People that she was "so proud" of Britney "for telling her story" and added, "I am just proud of what a strong woman she is."

The 42-year-old entrepreneur, who released Paris: The Memoir earlier this year, noted that writing an autobiography is a difficult but cathartic experience.

"I know how hard it can be doing a memoir because you have to really dive in and think about so many moments in your life that I'm sure you don't even want to think about," Paris explained. "But it is truly such a healing experience, and writing my book, (Paris: The Memoir), has changed my life in so many ways... So I'm really hoping that she feels the same way with this."

The Woman in Me has been described as "a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope", according to its publishing house Gallery Books. The memoir is widely expected to cover Britney's rise to stardom, the truth behind the headlines, and the fight to be freed from her conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021.

The Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams will narrate the audio version of The Woman in Me.