Jada Pinkett Smith insists she did not cheat on Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith has insisted that she did not cheat on her estranged husband Will Smith.

During an appearance on TalkShopLive, Jada clarified that she had not been unfaithful to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star.

"I just need people to know, okay, I did not cheat on Will Smith," Jada insisted, referring to a 2020 discussion about her "entanglement" with singer August Alsina on her Red Table Talk show. "And when you read (my memoir Worthy), you will kind of get an understanding of why the Red Table (conversation) even happened in the first place."

August had previously claimed that Will had given him "his blessing" to date Jada "due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership".

The Girls Trip star continued, "In all honesty, I love where I am. As far as Will, my relationship with him, you know, we went through that long period of separation... in order for us to journey separately and do some journeying together."

She added, "It just seems as though we've come to a really, really beautiful place together. So, I just - I'm happy. Yeah, that's where I am. In this chapter of my life, I am finally happy."

Jada and Will tied the knot back in 1997, and she recently revealed that they have been separated for seven years.

Elsewhere in the TalkShopLive interview, Jada, 52, shared that she and Will, 55, have been "healing together".

"Different things have transpired over the last two years, and Will and I have been doing a lot of healing together," Jada said. "And, you know, we have made our way back to this interdependence, this beautiful loving space between us, and we're family, and we're figuring it out, and it's a beautiful figuring it out. Been beautiful. Got a lot of love."

The pair share two children together, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22. Will also shares 30-year-old son Trey with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.