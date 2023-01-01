Robert De Niro admits fatherhood 'doesn't get easier'

Robert De Niro has admitted that fatherhood "doesn't get easier".

During a recent interview with the Guardian, the veteran actor - who welcomed his seventh child this year - revealed that he doesn't do the "heavy lifting" when it comes to his youngest child.

"It's going okay," Robert, 80, said of life with the newest member of his family. "You never know what's going to happen."

He added, "They surprise you."

"It doesn't get easier," The Irishman star confessed. "It is what it is. It's okay. I mean, I don't do the heavy lifting. I'm there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important."

When asked whether he enjoys being a father, Robert replied, "Of course I do."

"All of it! With a baby it's different to with my 11 year old. My adult children. My grandchildren. It's all different," he told the publication. "I don't talk to the adult children the way I talk to my baby, or the way I speak to my 11 year old, though she's pretty smart."

Robert announced the birth of his seventh child, Gia, in May of this year. He shares the baby with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, 45.

Robert and Tiffany, a martial arts instructor, met on the set on the 2015 film The Intern. They have been romantically linked since 2021.

In addition to Gia, Robert is father to Elliot and Helen, whom he shares with his ex-wife Grace Hightower. He shares Drena and Raphael with his former partner Diahnne Abbott. He also shares twins Aaron and Julian with Toukie Smith.