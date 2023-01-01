Kelly Clarkson opens up about 'fresh start' in New York

Kelly Clarkson has opened up about her "fresh start" in New York City.

During an interview with USA Today, the singer, 41, detailed moving her children and The Kelly Clarkson Show from Los Angeles to New York City.

"I'll be real honest: I thought I was making a horrible decision," Kelly confessed of the move during the interview. "I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn't be in LA. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can't really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, 'The only other option would probably be New York.'"

Kelly's relocation followed her divorce from talent manager Brandon Blackstock in 2021 after seven years of marriage. The former couple share two children, River Rose, nine, and Remington, seven.

Kelly shared that she and the children travelled to New York soon after she was awarded primary custody in March 2022.

"I genuinely love it, and I love that my kids love it," the Stronger hitmaker gushed, adding that the house she is renting was "something nice".

"I was like, 'I'm not living here unless it's right by the park and really nice for the kids,'" she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelly opened up about "struggling" while living in California.

"Full disclosure, I put on a smile a lot of those times because I was struggling a lot in my personal life," she admitted. "I've learned a lot about what I'm capable of handling, and also what you should not handle. That was me saying 'bye' to The Voice and having this big move. I love that family, but I was like, 'I'm struggling. I can't smile anymore. I don't feel like smiling.'"

Season five of The Kelly Clarkson Show, released on Monday, was the first season to be filmed in New York City.