Sam Underwood arrested for domestic battery

Actor Sam Underwood was recently arrested for felony domestic battery.

Los Angeles law enforcement officials revealed to TMZ that the Fear the Walking Dead star was taken into custody on 7 October on suspicion of domestic battery against an anonymous woman.

Police officers responded to calls about a disturbance in a Los Angeles apartment in the early hours of the morning. Upon their arrival, they were told Sam and the woman allegedly became involved in a heated argument that got physical.

The cops observed visible marks on the woman's body but she did not need medical attention.

They arrested the 36-year-old around 2:30am and took him to jail, where he was booked and held in custody for around 10 hours.

Sources told TMZ that Sam is planning to submit evidence which would "disprove" the felony domestic battery charge.

The relationship between the English actor and his alleged victim is currently unclear. However, a representative for his ex-wife, actress Valorie Curry, insisted she was not involved in the alleged incident.

"I can confirm that he and Valorie have been divorced since April 2023. Separated in 2022," the representative told RadarOnline. "She is not the victim."

Sam and Valorie married in 2016.