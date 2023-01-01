Tyga and Blac Chyna gear up for custody battle

Tyga has requested full custody of his and Blac Chyna's son King Cairo.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the Make It Nasty rapper has responded to his ex-fiancée's child support payment request by petitioning the court for full custody of their 11-year-old son.

Tyga's motion suggested Chyna, real name Angela White, should have "reasonable right of parenting time (visitation) to the party without physical custody".

In regards to travel, the rapper wants to "have written permission from the other parent or party, or a court order, to take the children out of the state of California".

Chyna previously filed paperwork in August for joint custody of King Cairo and requested that Tyga pay an indeterminate amount in child support. In her filing, Chyna wanted to "determine (the) parental relationship" between Tyga and King Cairo.

The former couple has a court date set for November.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in August, Chyna detailed how she co-parents her two children with exes Tyga and Rob Kardashian.

"Time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is," she told the outlet at the time. "As long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that's all I care about."

She dated Tyga, real name Micheal Ray Stevenson, between 2011 and 2014. She was in a relationship with Rob, the father of her six-year-old daughter Dream, between 2016 and 2017.