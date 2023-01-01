Olivia Wilde 'meant no harm' with joke about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Olivia Wilde "meant no harm" with her recent joke about Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce.

The Don't Worry Darling director came under fire from Swifties recently after she shared a Twitter/X message about the Blank Space singer's high-profile relationship with the American football star on her Instagram Story.

"I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist," read the message, which seemingly implied that the public would pay more attention to climate change like their increased interest in American football.

Responding to the backlash, Wilde told paparazzi on Sunday, "I meant no harm."

According to Page Six, she added, "It's obviously a comment on how much attention gets paid to stupid things."

The 33-year-old singer has dominated headlines with her romance with Travis since she supported him at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September. Her two consecutive game-day appearances led to record viewing figures for NBC's Sunday Night Football show.

They seemingly confirmed their relationship over the weekend when they were pictured holding hands in New York City before making surprise cameo appearances on Saturday Night Live, with Taylor introducing Ice Spice's musical performance and Travis appearing in a sketch. They were reportedly also spotted locking lips at an SNL after-party.