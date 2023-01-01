Deadpool 3's Shawn Levy addresses Taylor Swift casting rumours

Shawn Levy has refused to confirm or deny if Taylor Swift will appear in Deadpool 3.

The Shake It Off singer has been rumoured to play Dazzler, an X-Men mutant who can convert sound into light and energy beams, for months. The speculation stepped up a notch earlier this month after Swift attended an American football game with Levy and his Deadpool 3 stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

In an interview with The Wrap, the filmmaker insisted that fans will have to "wait and see" if the rumour is true.

"They sure are loud," Levy said of the fan speculation. "I'm going across the board. 'No comment' because that's a double whammy. That's Taylor-related. And it's MCU-related. I'm no dummy. You're going to have to wait and see."

Fans may have to wait longer than expected because Levy doesn't know if the film will still make its May 2024 release date due to the ongoing actors' strike.

"Certainly, the actors' strike and the long pause in production have put that release date in true risk. We've shot half the movie. I've edited half the movie. We're dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year," he stated.

Levy has worked with Swift before on All Too Well: The Short Film, in which he made a cameo appearance.

The 33-year-old pop star's previous acting credits include Cats, Amsterdam, Valentine's Day and The Giver.