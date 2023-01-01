Samuel L. Jackson and Pierce Brosnan to star in Unholy Trinity

Samuel L. Jackson and Pierce Brosnan are currently filming the Western movie Unholy Trinity.

The Avengers actor and former James Bond are currently shooting the feature at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana alongside Brandon Lessard.

In a statement to Deadline, director Richard Gray shared that he was "thrilled" when he received an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA to allow the production to go ahead amid the ongoing actors' strike.

"Thrilled doesn't even begin to describe how we feel about collaborating with such exceptional talent on Unholy Trinity," Gray said. "It's a captivating story, and we feel fortunate to be able to make an epic Western during the strike, working alongside SAG every step of the way. Paradise Valley, Montana, is a spectacular location and the ideal backdrop for this special story."

Set in the 1870s, Unholy Trinity has been described as a tale of revenge, dark secrets, and buried treasures.

Lessard plays Henry, the estranged son of Isaac Broadway, who orders him to murder the man who framed him for a crime he didn't commit moments before his execution. To fulfil his vow, Henry travels to the remote town of Trinity, where an unexpected turn of events leaves him caught between Brosnan's sheriff Gabriel Dove and a mysterious figure named St. Christopher, played by Jackson.

Gray is directing the movie from a script by Lee Zachariah.