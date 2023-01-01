Millie Bobby Brown received backlash from adults at age 13

Millie Bobby Brown has recalled backlash she faced as a 13 year old during Stranger Things press tours.

During an interview with Glamour published on Monday, the actress, now 19, revealed she was often criticised as a 13 year old for talking over her co-stars in interviews and said adults called her "an idiot", "stupid" and "a brat".

"We're kids - we talk over each other," the Enola Holmes star said. "I was just penalized for over-talking and oversharing and being too loud."

Millie remembered being accused of trying to "steal the thunder" from her castmates.

"It's hard to hear that at 13," she added. "You're like, 'I don't want to ever talk again. I don't want to be the loud person.' In interviews I couldn't help but think of all the comments. So I just remembered to stay silent and speak when I was spoken to, even though I was dying to join in. I just felt it wasn't my turn."

Millie became famous at the age of 12 when Stranger Things premiered in 2016. The following year, she was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role as Eleven in the hit Netflix show.

The actress told Glamour that certain negative experiences of being a child actor has led to her wanting to protect other underage actors in the future.

"You cannot speak on children that are underage," she stated. "I mean, our brains physically have not grown yet. To diminish and practically stunt someone's growth mentally, strip them down, tell them, 'Hey, listen, you don't look that great. Why are you wearing that? How dare you think you can wear that? How dare you say that?'"