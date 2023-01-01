Jada Pinkett Smith shuts down gay rumours

Jada Pinkett Smith has addressed longstanding rumours that she is gay.

In her newly released memoir Worthy, released on Tuesday, the 52-year-old actress wrote of her past sexual experiences with women.

"Now, there have always been rumors that I'm gay - that I like women," the actress wrote. "Maybe that had something to do with the clubs where I hung out, like the Catch, one of the leading LGBTQ+ spots in LA at this time that had nights for getting up and doing lip-syncs, and where I myself, on several occasions, got up onstage and lip-synched to all kind of songs."

The Red Table Talk host went on to reveal that while she "had a few sexual experiences with women" she realised that "when it comes to sex, I love men".

"Still, I cherish the beauty of women inside and out," Jada continued. "And I have never stopped being infatuated and in awe of women of all ages, sizes, and colors. My belief is - women are the most amazing creatures on the planet, and I hold reverence for women through my friendships."

Previously released excerpts of the star's memoir have detailed her relationship with late rapper Tupac Shakur, how she overcame suicidal ideation, and the revelation that she and Will Smith had been secretly separated for the last seven years.