Oscars 2024 bosses announce Raj Kapoor as executive producer and showrunner of upcoming show

The Oscars have announced Raj Kapoor as executive producer and showrunner of its next awards show.

Organisers of the 96th Academy Awards, while will air live on Sunday, 10 March, 2024, from LA’s Dolby Theatre have also said Katy Mullan will be executive producer, while the ceremony will be directed by Hamish Hamilton.

It will be Hamish’s fourth time at the helm of the event, and Raj has worked on the show for the past seven years and most recently served as producer for the 95th Oscars.

Raj and Katy said: “As a Canadian boy of South Asian descent and a girl from London who grew up watching the Oscars, dreaming of being part of it, this is a ‘pinch me’ moment!

“This has been an exceptional year for the movies, and it’s an absolute privilege to be leading the team celebrating the global film industry and the astounding talents that bring these cinematic stories to life. We’re dedicated to making it a remarkable celebration for all.”

Bill Kramer, Academy CEO and Janet Yang, Academy president, said in a joint statement: “Raj and Hamish have been incredible Oscars collaborators, and we are delighted to welcome them and Katy to lead the 96th Oscars.

“Their deep love of cinema, fresh vision, and tremendous live television expertise is perfect for our reinvigorated show.”

Rob Mills, executive vice president of Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment at Walt Disney Television, said: “Having worked with Raj, Katy and Hamish on many special and memorable projects over the years, we have full confidence in their vision for the 96th Oscars.”

Other team members returning from the last year’s Oscars are creative director Kenny Gravillis, production designers Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley.

Red carpet show executive producer David Chamberlin and the carpet’s creative consultants Lisa Love and Raúl òvila are also making a comeback.

Disney-owned ABC has exclusive rights to the Academy Awards broadcast until 2028.

Last year’s televised ceremony yielded the lowest-ever ratings for the awards presentation.