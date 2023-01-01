Kyle MacLachlan mourns Twin Peaks co-star Piper Laurie

Kyle MacLachlan has paid tribute to his "vivacious" Twin Peaks co-star Piper Laurie.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, the Twin Peaks actor remembered his late co-star Piper, who died aged 91 on 14 October following a long illness.

"It's never easy losing a member of the Twin Peaks family, & the passing of #PiperLaurie is no different," Kyle captioned two photos featuring himself and Piper together. "She was such a caring presence & incredible force on screen. The vivacious energy she brought to Catherine will live on forever. Sending love to her family, friends, & fans."

Piper starred as Catherine Martell alongside Kyle's Dale Cooper in the original two seasons of Twin Peaks in 1990 and 1991.

She was nominated in 1990 for the Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actress category and for an Emmy in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category.

The next year, she was nominated again at the Emmys in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category and at the Soap Opera Digest Awards.

In addition to her role in Twin Peaks, Piper was known for films such as Carrie, The Hustler, Children of a Lesser God, and The Faculty.