Jada Pinkett Smith considered skipping 2022 Oscars to avoid Chris Rock

Jada Pinkett Smith considered skipping the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony after learning that Chris Rock would be a presenter.

In her new memoir Worthy, the Gotham actress revealed that she was reluctant to attend the prizegiving show because Chris made jokes at her expense when he hosted the Oscars in 2016.

"He had been known to take swipes at me - and from the Oscar stage, no less," she wrote, reports Variety.

During his 2016 opening monologue, Chris called out Jada for boycotting the ceremony over the lack of diversity among the acting nominees.

He said at the time, "Jada says she's not coming. Protesting. I'm like, 'Ain't she on a TV show?' Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna's panties. I wasn't invited! Oh, that's not an invitation I would turn down!"

In Worthy, the 52-year-old admitted that she didn't consider the pressure Chris would be under "as a Black male host that year" when she made a video calling for people of colour to boycott the 2016 show as part of the #OscarsSoWhite campaign.

Although they apologised to each other after the ceremony, Jada "immediately felt a trainwreck coming" when the comedian appeared on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards to present Best Documentary.

"I told myself, 'A lot of time has passed, it's the Academy Awards, there are no new misunderstandings, and I'm sure he'll play nice,'" she wrote. "But another thought was 'he's not going to be able to help himself.'"

Chris made a joke about Jada's alopecia and her estranged husband Will Smith famously responded by slapping him around the face live on air.

Jada claimed that the stand-up star tried to apologise to her during a break in the live broadcast.

"He said, 'I didn't mean you any harm.' I said, 'I can't talk about this now, Chris,'" she recalled.