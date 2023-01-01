Zachary Quinto calls studios' response to actors' strike 'dismissive and disrespectful'

Zachary Quinto has slammed studio executives for their "dismissive and disrespectful" position amid the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike.

While speaking to Deadline from the picket lines on Tuesday, the Star Trek star discussed the negotiations between Hollywood's actors guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) amid the ongoing strike.

"The directors, the production designers, the caterers - there are so many people who are affected by this work stoppage, and it's something that the AMPTP could resolve quickly and easily if they only see beyond their own interests and recognize that we are all in this industry together," he said.

"We all contribute, and we have to be compensated. And, really, the position that they're adopting is both dismissive and disrespectful to us. And that is almost nothing to them, almost nothing financially in terms of their self-interest."

Members of SAG-AFTRA union went on strike in July over issues such as pay, residuals and protections from AI. Negotiations between the SAG-AFTRA leadership and the AMPTP, which represents the studios and streaming services, fell apart last week.

Zachary added that studio executives are "driven by greed and a hunger for power that represents an old paradigm" and noted, "Everybody that's showing up in solidarity, all of the people from other unions that are coming out to support SAG-AFTRA at this time are representing the new paradigm, and one that we will move into one way or another."

Zachary appeared at SAG-AFTRA's rally in New York City with fellow American Horror Story stars Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange.