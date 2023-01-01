John Stamos reveals he was sexually abused as a child

John Stamos has revealed that he was sexually abused when he was a child.

The Full House star has opened up about being sexually abused by his former babysitter in his upcoming memoir If You Would Have Told Me.

While speaking to People for a new interview, John said that "it took me writing a book" to realise that the woman's alleged actions were inappropriate.

"I mean, I knew, it was always in the back, and I do so much advocacy for the (survivors). I felt like, I remembered it slightly," he shared. "It has always been there, but I packed it away as people do, right?"

John, 60, said that he "didn't tell" anybody at the time.

"I think I told myself, like, 'Ah, it's girls, man,'" he told the outlet. "It was like you're playing dead so they'll stop. But it wasn't totally aggressive. I don't know, it was not good."

John explained that he first looked back on the alleged experience while as he was writing an acceptance speech for an award which he had been presented with for his advocacy for children who have suffered abuse.

"I started to write it, and that's when it really came out," the You actor recalled. "And then I thought, 'No, tonight is not about me. It's about the kids. I'm going to pack it away again until the right moment.' Otherwise, I'm a phony f**k. It's like, 'Come on.'"

John continued, "I didn't want the headlines to be that, and I didn't want the book to be over that. It was a page or something, but I felt I had to talk about it. It was weird. It was something that, I think, I was probably like 10 or 11 (when it happened). I shouldn't have had to deal with those feelings."

The actor noted that if he had discovered that his five-year-old son Billy had been subjected to the same abuse, it would be a "totally different story".

"But I'll tell you, if I found out someone was doing that to my son, that's a totally different story," he said.

John shares Billy with his wife Caitlin McHugh, whom he married in 2018.

If You Would Have Told Me is set for release on 24 October.