Whoopi Goldberg remembers 1993 Oscars outfit that 'everyone hated'

Whoopi Goldberg has reflected on a controversial outfit she wore to the 1993 Academy Awards ceremony.

That year, the EGOT winner walked the red carpet donning what Page Six described as "a purple-and-green brocade jumpsuit embellished with crystals, completed with a matching eggplant-hued bolero jacket and sweeping open-front skirt lined in lime-colored silk".

"Everyone hated" the look, Whoopi told the publication at Tuesday's Fashion Group International Night of Stars gala, where she received the American Icon Award.

"It hurt my feelings, I'm not going to lie. It hurt my feelings," she recalled of the backlash, which landed The Color Purple star on a slew of 'worst-dressed' lists from fashion critics.

"It kept me from dressing up for a very long time. You have to remember, in those days, they would say things and you'd think, 'Do I really look that ridiculous?'"

Whoopi revealed it was her long-time love of Lucille Ball's character in I Love Lucy that inspired the look.

"Lucy would always come out in these great ensembles. And I thought, I would like to wear that! And green is not a colour I would normally wear; let me try it!" she recalled.

The View co-host stated she "absolutely" still stands by the contentious fashion choice.