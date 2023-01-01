Gwyneth Paltrow vows to 'disappear from public life'

Gwyneth Paltrow has outlined her plans for retirement.

In an interview with Bustle, the actress and Goop founder revealed she intends to sell the wellness company she founded in 2008.

The star hoped to retire the business in "a few more years" to focus on her family, when she would then vanish from the public eye.

"I will literally disappear from public life," the 51-year-old actress told the publication on Wednesday. "No one will ever see me again."

According to the New York Times, Goop was valued at $250 million (£206 million) in 2018.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Iron Man star defended the 'nepo baby' phenomenon in Hollywood, declaring there is "nothing wrong with doing or wanting to do what your parents do".

"Now there's this whole nepo baby culture, and judgment that exists around kids of famous people," she pointed out. "Nobody rips on a kid who's like, 'I want to be a doctor like my dad and grandad."'

Gwyneth insisted that her own daughter Apple, 19, is "a very private person" who currently has no interest in following in her mother's footsteps.

"She just wants to be a kid and be at school and learn," the star shared.

Gwyneth married producer Brad Falchuk in 2018 and is a stepmum to his two kids, daughter Isabella, 19, and son Brody, 17.

She and her ex-husband, Chris Martin, share daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17.