Sam Neill apologises for 'worrying' fans amid cancer battle

Sam Neill has apologised for worrying fans with his cancer battle update.

Fans expressed concern for the Jurassic Park actor after he revealed on Australian Story that he had been in remission for 12 months but was told that the rare anti-cancer drug he was taking would eventually stop working.

In a recent Instagram video, the star assured his fans that they had "nothing to worry about".

"I made a passing remark that the treatment I'm on, which has me in remission, will inevitably fail one day. Well, that's what happens," Sam told fans in the video. "I'm in remission and I plan to be in remission for many years to come. I'll bore you all to death with lots more work and, at such time as it does fail, we'll try something else."

The 76-year-old insisted, "There's all sorts of things that are happening with cancer these days. It's a whole new ballgame."

Asking his followers to "stop worrying" and "ignore the conflated stories in the press today", Sam continued, "I'm getting a lot of messages on social media and from friends. I'm sorry to worry everybody. It's all good, it's all fine. It's a beautiful day, I'm off to work and look how gorgeous those geraniums are in the background."

In the caption, Sam wrote, "ALL IS WELL. I AM WELL!"

The New Zealand actor revealed to The Guardian in March that he had been diagnosed with stage three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma - a type of blood cancer - in March 2022.