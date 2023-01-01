John Stamos decided to 'straighten up' after 2015 DUI arrest

John Stamos realised he needed to "straighten up" amid his alcohol addiction after he was arrested for driving under the influence in 2015.

While speaking to People for an interview published on Wednesday, the Full House actor discussed how he recovered from alcohol addiction.

"I had to sober up. I was just drinking too much," John told the outlet. "I just went low. I didn't go high. I just surrounded myself with people I shouldn't have been with."

He added that being charged with driving under the influence in 2015 pushed him to seek help.

"I had that DUI and I was like, 'I can't do this. I've got to straighten up,'" the actor said. "That's when I was confusing the universe because I'm not a bad person, but I was doing c**ppy things."

While his time in rehabilitation "was dark for a little bit", John noted that "it started to get better" and he later "made a lot of really good friends".

He continued, "I had a lot waiting for me, and I feel bad because a lot of people don't, because they burned their lives down... Luckily, I had my sisters, but I also had Fuller House. I got home and I think like a week later, we started Fuller House."

John credited his wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos and their five-year-old son Billy for keeping him sober.

"They have kept me on this path because going down the road of being sober and taking care of yourself, everybody tries. Everybody does it," he praised his family. "You could get going for a little while. Then, it's like, 'I can drink again.' Staying on the path is what they mostly do for me."